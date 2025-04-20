Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / New Zealand

For the love of the game, we must mitigate risks of sporting corruption – Editorial

NZ Herald
3 mins to read

The 1919 Chicago White Sox baseball team, consigned to history as the "Black Sox" after their role in a World Series match-fixing scandal. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

The 1919 Chicago White Sox baseball team, consigned to history as the "Black Sox" after their role in a World Series match-fixing scandal. Photo / Wikimedia Commons

Editorial

THREE KEY FACTS

  • Organised crime syndicates are targeting sporting codes to launder money, sports integrity body chief Rebecca Rolls warns.
  • The sports integrity commission is in talks with international experts, including Interpol, to address the issue.
  • Players may be approached for minor actions in games, making New Zealand an attractive target due to time zones.

As reported on the Herald’s front page today, organised crime syndicates have New Zealand sports codes in their sights.

They want to wash their dirty money and our athletes could be used as the pawns in their game of greed, according to the country’s sports integrity body.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from New Zealand

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from New Zealand