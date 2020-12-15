Fire crews and helicopter working to put out large scrub fire near Clevedon, South Auckland

A helicopter and four fire trucksr are tackling the blaze. Photo / Supplied

Fire crews and a helicopter are working to put out a five-hectare scrub fire near Clevedon, in South Auckland.

The fire is burning through bush off Ness Valley Rd, between Clevedon and Kawakawa Bay, after fire services were called around 11.10am.

An eyewitness said helicopters could be seen emptying monsoon buckets of water onto the burning bush.

The Ness Valley Rd resident said she understood it was a slash burn that had got out of control.

A spokesperson for Fire and Emergency New Zealand said the fire is not threatening any properties in the area.

Fire crews from Clevedon, Kawakawa Bay, Hunua, and Papakura are in attendance and are being supported by a helicopter.

The valley borders a scenic reserve and Hunua Ranges Regional Park.