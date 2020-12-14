Ten fire crews called to house blaze at Kuratau, Lake Taupō

Fire crews from in and around Taupō have been at the scene of a house blaze in the area overnight.
Ten fire crews were called to a house in Kuratau, north of Tūrangi, just after 11pm.
No one was inside the property at the time, authorities said.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokesman said one crew remained on the scene overnight to monitor for hotspots.
The cause of the blaze is not yet known.
FENZ said a fire investigator is due back at the scene this morning.