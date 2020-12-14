Large fire in Christchurch near Redcliffs

The fire on Galilee Lane. Photo / Chris Lynch

A fire has broken out near Redcliffs in Christchurch.

Emergency services were called to the blaze on Galilee Lane at about 11.30am on Tuesday.

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said eight appliances, as well as water tankers, are in attendance at the large fire.

A command unit has been set up at the scene.

An eyewitness said high flames are towering the hills in a fire above the small seaside village of Redcliffs.

The latest blaze comes after the back of a spate of fires on the Port Hills the past week.

Part of Sumner Road has been blocked.