Large fire in Christchurch near Redcliffs

A fire has broken out near Redcliffs in Christchurch.
Emergency services were called to the blaze on Galilee Lane at about 11.30am on Tuesday.
A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman said eight appliances, as well as water tankers, are in attendance at the large fire.
A command unit has been set up at the scene.
An eyewitness said high flames are towering the hills in a fire above the small seaside village of Redcliffs.
The latest blaze comes after the back of a spate of fires on the Port Hills the past week.
Part of Sumner Road has been blocked.
