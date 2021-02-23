Filming for Kid Cudi, Jenna Ortega movie X under way in Whanganui

The entry to the Fordell property where the film is believed to be in production. Photo / Bevan Conley

A group of Hollywood stars are in New Zealand filming a new movie, it has been revealed, with a portion of the filming taking place in Whanganui.

The film, believed to be called X, is based around the making of an adult film according to the Hollywood Reporter.

The project has a raft of high-profile stars involved, including 18-year-old Disney Channel star Jenna Ortega, as well as Scott Mescudi, a rapper best known by his stage name Kid Cudi.

Also in the cast is Pitch Perfect star Brittany Snow, who posted a photo of Whanganui's Embassy 3 cinema to her 2.8 million Instagram followers this week.

"New Zealand. You don't even have to call me back but you should know, I'm obsessed with you," Snow said in the post.

The filming, believed to be taking place at a property near Fordell, appears to have been under way for a number of weeks, with a security guard stationed at the gate.

There was a large presence at the site on Tuesday, with multiple vans coming and going from the site, and a large number of parked vehicles towards the back of the property.

Economic development agency Whanganui & Partners said it had been assisting the production group with finding locations to shoot the film, as well as connecting local contractors to the production company.

"We've been keeping this under wraps but it looks like the secret is out. Whanganui is a great place to film," the group said in a Facebook post.

"Whanganui & Partners have been thrilled to help this production, including assisting location scouts, supporting its crew, and connecting the production with a network of local service providers to meet their needs."

Whanganui & Partners has been contacted for comment on the benefits of the project to the local economy.