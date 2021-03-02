Rapper T.I. and wife accused of kidnapping and rape

T.I. and his wife Tameka 'Tiny' Harris have been accused of sexual abuse by as many as 30 different women over more than a decade. Photo/ Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Rapper T.I. and his wife, Tiny, have been accused of sexual abuse and assault against as many as 30 different women.

Although charges have not been filed yet lawyer Tyrone A. Blackburn told Fox News that more than 30 women have come forward with allegations against the couple including "forced drugging, kidnapping, rape, and intimidation in at least two states, including California and Georgia".

T.I, real name Clifford Joseph Harris Jr., and his wife have so far denied all of the allegations against them.

The allegations against the couple cover a long period between 2005 and 2018 and while the women who have come forward wish to remain unnamed they have shared some details of the allegations, including multiple stories of drugging, kidnapping and rape.

Blackburn, the lawyer for the alleged victims, made a statement on Monday outlining the complexities of the matter.

"Due to the breadth and complexity of this matter, the potential for many victims coming forward, jurisdictional powers and resources needed to investigate T&T and their co-conspirators, criminal referrals were sent by Mr Blackburn to the Georgia US Attorney in the Northern District, the California US Attorney in the Central District, State Attorney Generals of California and Georgia, and the Los Angeles District Attorney Office," the statement reads.

Blackburn is requesting that various charges be filed against T.I. and Tiny, across several jurisdictions and is not looking for a pay out for his clients at this time.

"Right now I'm just focusing on the criminal investigation. My primary focus is to get these women justice, that's it. If we're going to file a civil suit, we'll cross that bridge when we get there," he told reporters.

Blackburn described the couple's alleged crimes as a "reign of terror" that has caused lasting damage to many women.

"These women have suffered immensely throughout the years."

T.I. and Tiny, who previously had their own reality TV series T.I. & Tiny: Friends & Family Hustle were thrust into a harsh spotlight earlier this week when a woman named Sabrina Peterson posted screenshots of what she claimed to be messages from multiple woman, accusing the couple of sexual abuse.

Lawyer for T.I. and Tiny, Steve Sadow, released a statement to the Hollywood Reporter, emphatically denying the claims.

"Clifford (T.I.) and Tameka Harris deny in the strongest possible terms these unsubstantiated and baseless allegations. We are confident that if these claims are thoroughly and fairly investigated, no charges will be forthcoming," the statement reads.

"These allegations are nothing more than the continuation of a sordid shakedown campaign that began on social media.

"The Harrises implore everyone not to be taken in by these obvious attempts to manipulate the press and misuse the justice system."

Time will tell if the shocking allegations lead to charges.