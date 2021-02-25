Kanye West was 'trying to sell' jewellery he bought Kim Kardashian days before divorce

Kim Kardashian West and Kanye West are seen on March 02, 2020 in Paris, France. Photo / Getty Images

Kanye West was reportedly trying to sell jewellery he had given his wife Kim Kardashian, just days before she filed for divorce, according to a source.

The source told the Sun the rapper has taken the jewellery to "at least two top jewellers" in the past two weeks.

According to the source, Kanye said he wanted to sell the jewellery as he did not want to be reminded of the past.

"His friends knew it was over at that point," the source said.

"He really wanted to stay together but she was done. Kanye recently said, 'I don't want to be connected to the Kardashian brand anymore'. But he was so torn because he still very much loves Kim."

Kardashian officially filed for divorce last Friday, after rumours began surfacing that the pair were no longer living together.

Kim Kardashian filed for divorce last week. Photo / Getty Images

She is asking for joint legal and physical custody of the couple's children: North, Chicago, Psalm and Saint.

"Kim felt things had become far too intense and it was time to step back and appreciate her other most important aspects in life," the same source said.

"It's been a rough road and she doesn't see the light at the end of the tunnel right now.

"Divorce has been brewing since July of last year but she has tried to make things work. It just hasn't worked. She feels he is unfortunately not the man she married.

"The plan was to try to make it work for their kids and the business but not in the conventional sense. They were working to stay together with Kanye spending most of his time in Wyoming and Kim remaining in LA.

"Things became more and more strained and Kim tried to just focus on what makes her the happiest outside her marriage. Her kids, her business, and becoming a lawyer."

The Keeping Up With The Kardashians star reportedly spends most of her time at home in Calabasas, where she is homeschooling and preparing to take the bar exam.

A separate source close to Kardashian pointed out the split is "amicable" and said the statements about West attempt to sell the jewellery were "untrue".