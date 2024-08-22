Fire and Emergency NZ is concerned Kiwis do not understand the risks posed when charging the scooters.
Fire and Emergency New Zealand is urging people to take care of charging lithium-ion batteries after an inner city Auckland apartment building was evacuated due to a fire started by an e-scooter.
A Fenz spokesperson said that firefighters were reminding the public it is important to take care when using these batteries as they are a fire risk when not stored, charged, used, or disposed of correctly.
“Only use chargers that are supplied with the device, don’t charge them on or near flammable surfaces, and avoid leaving lithium-ion batteries or devices charging for prolonged periods of time.”
The spokesperson was concerned Kiwis had little understanding of the risks of the batteries and how to use them safely, despite them being in everyday-use items.
“Li-ion [lithium-ion] batteries supply power to many kinds of devices, including smartphones, laptops, e-bikes and scooters, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and even cars.”
Fenz recommended people store and charge e-scooters and e-bikes somewhere other than inside their homes, as they were larger and could potentially cause more damage if they caught fire than a cellphone would.
This morning, more than 200 residents were evacuated from an Auckland apartment building this morning following a fire on the 10th floor which was started by an electric scooter.
People in pyjamas lined Cook Street after the fire broke out in the Aura Apartments, while six fire trucks blocked the road.