The spokesperson was concerned Kiwis had little understanding of the risks of the batteries and how to use them safely, despite them being in everyday-use items.

“Li-ion [lithium-ion] batteries supply power to many kinds of devices, including smartphones, laptops, e-bikes and scooters, e-cigarettes, smoke alarms, toys, and even cars.”

Fenz recommended people store and charge e-scooters and e-bikes somewhere other than inside their homes, as they were larger and could potentially cause more damage if they caught fire than a cellphone would.

This morning, more than 200 residents were evacuated from an Auckland apartment building this morning following a fire on the 10th floor which was started by an electric scooter.

People in pyjamas lined Cook Street after the fire broke out in the Aura Apartments, while six fire trucks blocked the road.

Residents line the street after being evacuated from the Cook St apartment building this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

Two residents were assessed by ambulance staff and the apartment was left damaged.

Firefighters at the scene said no one would be allowed back into the unit for a while.

In February, a fire that completely gutted a Christchurch townhouse was caused by a charging e-scooter that exploded.

Both levels of the property were extensively damaged, with all household items reduced to charred remains. Photo / Pierre Nixon

A neighbour two doors down from the property told the Herald he heard a large boom and what sounded like an earthquake.

In July last year, another e-scooter being charged inside a Tory St apartment in Wellington exploded, leaving a person with life-threatening injuries.

Adam Clayton, 56, told the Post he suffered injuries on his hands, legs, and face when the scooter “exploded in his face”.

He said he was thrown against the ranch slider door, which smashed.

“The whole room was in flames. I was pretty much, ‘get off the floor and find the exit otherwise I was going to die’.”

Clayton was in intensive care for a week following the explosion.

Just two days before, a fire began in a home on Smith St in the southeastern suburb of Woolston, Christchurch, also due to an e-scooter.

Rachel Maher is an Auckland-based reporter who covers breaking news. She has worked for the Herald since 2022.