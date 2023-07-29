Fire broke out on the first floor of a Wellington apartment just before 6pm.

Fire broke out on the first floor of a Wellington apartment just before 6pm.

Fire and Emergency is urging people to take care charging lithium-ion batteries after crews were called to an explosion in an inner city apartment building in central Wellington this evening that left one person critically injured.

Fire crews found a blaze on the first floor of a Tory St apartment just before 6pm, which was caused when an electric scooter being charged inside the apartment exploded.

”Two sprinklers were activated and crews used hoses connected to the apartment water system to extinguish the fire,” said incident controller Mike Dombroski.

”Wellington Free Ambulance say they have transported one person in a critical condition to hospital.”

Dombroski urged anybody using batteries for any reason to take care as they are a fire risk when not stored, charged, used or disposed of correctly.

“Only use chargers that are supplied with the device, don’t charge them on or near flammable surfaces, and avoid leaving lithium-ion batteries or devices charging for prolonged periods of time.”