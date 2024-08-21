Smoke billows from Auckland apartments, residents evacuated

Six fire trucks could be seen at the apartment on Cook St which has been evacuated due to a possible fire this morning. Photo / Michael Craig

People in pyjamas are lining Cook St this morning after a fire has broken out at an apartment in Auckland’s CBD.

Six fire trucks are blocking the street.

A resident told the Herald the alarm went off at 5.30am and everyone had to be evacuated.

Firefighters were seen comforting two people lying down on the street and calling out for the owners of apartments on the 10th floor.

Smoke could earlier be seen billowing from the apartments as well as a vent outside, according to RNZ. However no noticeable smoke or flames can now be seen coming from the building.