A fire investigator has told the public to charge their e-scooters safely after confirming a property blaze in Christchurch yesterday was caused by a ride.

It’s the second time in just two days that fire crews have been called to a home blaze caused by a scooter after one exploded in a Wellington apartment over the weekend.

Crews battled flames with hoses at the first floor of the Tory St apartment on Saturday. One person was critically injured as a result of the incident.

A Lime scooter was photographed in the vicinity of the Christchurch property as fire crews responded. Photo / George Heard

On Monday, déjà vu struck Christchurch as firefighters rushed to a home on Smith St in the southeastern suburb of Woolston that had caught fire.

Crews extinguished the flames after being alerted at 4.15pm.

Shift manager Lyn Crosson told NZME the fire, while not major, was evident when firefighters arrived.

St John said they treated one person with moderate injuries at the scene.

At the time, Crosson understood there was an electric scooter inside the house when the fire sparked and was possibly the cause.

A Lime scooter was photographed in the vicinity of the property as fire crews responded to the incident.

St John Ambulance said they treated one person with moderate injuries at the scene. Photo / George Heard

Fire and Emergency have today confirmed to the Herald the blaze was definitely a result of the scooter catching fire.

According to FENZ Investigator Bruce Irvine, the model of the scooter is unknown but was understood to be charging when the flames ignited.

In yesterday’s case, the charger used for the scooter was the correct make for the model - but Irvine said in other instances he’d seen this wasn’t always the case.

“We want to inform people that these things do happen, but if you do use the wrong charger it will definitely happen,” he said.

“We’ve had more incidents where the wrong unit is charging the scooter, so it’s all about having the right unit for the equipment.”

In yesterday’s case, the charger used for the scooter was the correct make for the model. Photo / George Heard

Irvine’s message to the public was to make sure when keeping an electric scooter in the home to be vigilant to any risks it might pose.

“Do it safely, do it in the garage and use the right charger - don’t charge them in your lounge,” he said.

Fire and Emergency Incident controller, Mike Dombroski was working at the time of the Wellington fire on Saturday.

He urged people to be aware of the risks scooter batteries pose when not stored, charged, used or disposed of correctly.

“Only use chargers that are supplied with the device, don’t charge them on or near flammable surfaces, and avoid leaving lithium-ion batteries or devices charging for prolonged periods of time.”