Female teacher at Auckland primary school accused of grooming, indecently assaulting child

The offending is alleged to have occurred in August and September this year.

If convicted of the charges, the woman faces up to 10 years in jail.

The Herald understands a public meeting was held between the school, the community and police last night. However, parents told the Herald they were frustrated by the lack of available information.

The Teaching Council website notes the teacher embroiled in the allegations has “voluntarily agreed not to teach”.

Speculation about the nature of the allegations and how many children have allegedly been victimised has been rampant online.

The names of the teacher and school are suppressed.

The Herald attempted to contact the school but has not received a response.

The Ministry of Education referred all questions to police.

Police said inquiries were ongoing, with support from Oranga Tamariki.

“As the matter is before the court, police will not be providing any further details.”

