Female teacher at Auckland primary school accused of grooming, indecently assaulting child

A teacher at a north Auckland primary school is accused of grooming and sexually assaulting a young child and now faces criminal charges before the courts.
The teacher, who held a senior position, was charged by police last month.
“A woman in her 30s has been charged with indecent assault of a boy under 12 and grooming for sexual conduct with a young person,” police told the Herald.
“An investigation was launched after the matter was reported to police last month. The woman has been remanded on bail and is due to reappear in North Shore District Court on November 15.”