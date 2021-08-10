Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
New ZealandUpdated

Federated Farmers slams unofficial online 'storm chasers' hyping up weather

5 minutes to read
SH73 Porters Pass on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

SH73 Porters Pass on Sunday. Photo / Supplied

NZ Herald

Unofficial forecasters are denying accusations they over-hype weather, saying their predictions are accurate.

Federated Farmers labelled them online "storm chasers" and said they cried wolf about severe weather.

They say the latest blanket of snow

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.