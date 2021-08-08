Weather: Wellington battered by 120km/h southerly winds, rain and snow.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said light snow is falling on the Remutaka Hill, causing delays for traffic as contractors sweep the road. Photo / Supplied

Travellers in the Wellington region are facing disruption as a winter storm batters the country.

MetService said Wellington can expect gale southerlies, thunderstorms, hail and snow to 300 metres today.

Winds could reach severe gale in exposed places, gusting 120km/h.

The bad weather has also disrupted sea and air travel with ferries and flights cancelled.

Wellington Airport said passengers should check with their airlines for further updates.

This morning's Cook Strait ferries were cancelled due to bad sea conditions, with Bluebridge yet to make a decision about whether this afternoon's sailings will go ahead.

Heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours has also caused flooding on the Takarau Gorge Rd.

Wellington City Council has advised drivers to take alternative routes and take extra care on the roads in the area.

It is the second time the route that links Johnsonville to Makara Beach has been shut due to flooding since July.

There were delays on State Highway 1 this morning when wind blew cones on to the road from nearby roadworks.

A lane was closed between Tawa and Porirua though the debris has since been cleared.