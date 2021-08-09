Weather: Snow closes Desert Road

Road information sign in Whanganui advising of all the road closures. Photo / Bevan Conley NZME

Road information sign in Whanganui advising of all the road closures. Photo / Bevan Conley NZME

The Desert Road has been closed again for snow.

Waka Kotahi has asked motorists to please continue to take extra care and drive to the conditions on all other roads.

MetService has a road snowfall warning in place, with a further 3cm-5cm expected to fall.

SH1 RANGIPO TO WAIOURU (DESERT RD) - SNOW - 3:50PM, MON 9 AUG The road is now CLOSED, due to snow. Please continue to... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Central North Island on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Earlier story:

Powerlines across the road have closed State Highway 46 Tongariro to Rangipo, but SH1 the Desert Road has reopened, with motorists advised to take care.

Waka Kotahi NZTA said on its website: "Due to fallen power lines causing tree fires, this road [SH46] has been closed. Please avoid the area or delay your journey if possible."

A heavy snow warning was issued early today for areas including the northern hill country of Whanganui and Taihape.

MetService said snow was expected to low levels around the central North Island high country.

Snow showers down to 400m were likely to continue through to Monday night affecting the Desert Road.

There's a snowfall warning for the Desert Road from 10pm Sunday to 11pm Monday. Photo / NZME

MetService warned heavy snow could disrupt motorists and could damage trees and powerlines.

Meanwhile, a strong wind warning is in force for coastal Whanganui and Taranaki, with southeast gales forecast to be severe at times, gusting up to 120km/h.

Whanganui recorded rainfall of 34.2mm in 24 hours while the highest wind gust recorded at Whanganui Airport was 80km/h.

Power cuts

The high winds have caused power outages around the region with 138 homes in the Pukeokahu area, near Taihape, without power overnight on Sunday.

Taihape Area School is closed on Monday.

The strong southwesterly winds also caused 45 Whanganui homes to lose power on Sunday night.

Metservice meteorologist Karl Loots said while the strong winds had mostly abated by Monday morning, it was still advisable to exercise caution in coastal areas.

"There will be plenty of showers for the region today and it will remain cold and still windy in some areas," Loots said.

"The snow and showers will clear tomorrow morning giving way to fine spells and the southwesterly winds should be gone by the afternoon."

CENTRAL NORTH ISLAND - SNOW - FINAL UPDATE 1:55PM, MON 9 AUG SH46 Tongariro to Rangipo is now fully OPEN, following a... Posted by Waka Kotahi NZ Transport Agency Central North Island on Sunday, August 8, 2021

Earlier story:

Metservice has issued a snowfall warning for the Desert Road and is forecasting severe southerly winds for parts of the North Island, including coastal Whanganui.

The Desert Road warning is for 25 hours from 10pm Sunday to 11pm Monday. There is expected to be some heavy snow falls from Sunday night until Monday morning. Snow showers are expected to continue through to Monday evening. Expect 15-25cm of snow to accumulate on the road.

Metservice says further snow showers may continue through to Tuesday morning and the warning is likely to be extended.

There is a heavy snow warning for Taihape from 10pm Sunday to 9am Monday with snow expected to become heavy above about 500 metres where 15-30 cm of snow is forecast to accumulate.

A rapidly deepening low moves east across central New Zealand during Sunday and early Monday. As well as heavy snow to low levels, the low is expected to bring severe gale southerlies across the central and northern districts of the country.

A strong wind watch is in place for coastal Whanganui and Taranaki for 10 hours from 9pm Sunday to 7am Monday, with south to southeast winds forecast to approach severe gale in exposed places.