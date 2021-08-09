Weather: Storm passes and makes way for near-freezing temperatures

A near-freezing start for most with Auckland city recording just 2.7C following the deluge of rain, snow and wind seen across the country yesterday. Photo / NZH

A near-freezing start for most with Auckland city recording just 2.7C following the deluge of rain, snow and wind seen across the country yesterday.

According to MetService at 7am, Wellington was sitting on 3.9C, Hamilton -3.7C and Whakatāne 1C.

It's a similar story further south with Twizel recording a freezing -5C this morning, Blenheim recorded -1.4C and Nelson 3C. Christchurch stood a bit warmer than the rest on 5.4C.

It is expected to be a relatively calm day for much of the country comparative to yesterday.

MetService is forecasting the odd shower in Auckland from late afternoon but it is expected to be a relatively fine day in Wellington, Christchurch and Hamilton.

A low-pressure system across parts of south and central New Zealand brought heavy snow to low levels from Taihape to Canterbury, as well as rain and severe gale southerlies.

Snowfall in Ohakune on Monday morning. Photo / Supplied

The adverse weather led to the closure of several major highways and alpine passes on Sunday and Monday.

The Desert Rd (SH1) was closed for a time as was SH5 Rotorua to Taupo, SH46 Tongariro to Rangipo and the Napier-Taihape Rd.

Heavy snow fell in Tiniroto on Monday morning. Photo / Supplied

The Arthur's, Porters and Lewis passes were all closed for a large amount of time but have since reopened.

The colder weather this morning may be a taste of what's to come later this week.

MetService is forecasting a ridge of high pressure will sit over New Zealand on Wednesday, giving way to a front that moves over the lower South Island on Thursday and the remainder of the country on Friday.

The front could bring warning amounts of rain to Fiordland, central and southern Westland (mainly about the ranges) and possibly to northern Westland and Buller later on Thursday into Friday.

"Additionally, there is moderate confidence of northwest gales becoming severe ahead of the front through parts of Fiordland, Southland, Otago, Canterbury High Country, Marlborough, Wellington and Wairarapa including the Tararua District on Thursday and early Friday."

Another front is then expected to move on to the lower South Island on Saturday bringing more rain and gales.