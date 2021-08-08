Weather: Strong wind warning for Auckland Harbour Bridge

Waka Kotahi has warned of strong winds and urged those travelling over the harbour bridge to take care. Photo / Alex Burton

Motorists travelling over Auckland's Harbour Bridge today have been urged to take care with big winds forecast to hit the city.

MetService has issued weather warnings for much of the country - including a "strong wind watch" for Auckland where southwest winds could become severe gales in exposed places.

The wind warning also applies to Northland, south of Dargaville, as well as Great Barrier Island and the Coromandel Peninsula, and is in force until 7am Monday.

Waka Kotahi asked motorists to take extra care if they were travelling over the harbour bridge - especially those in high-sided vehicles.

SH1 AUCKLAND HARBOUR BRIDGE - STRONG WINDS - 2:10PM

There is a STRONG WIND warning in place over the Harbour Bridge. Please take extra care if you are travelling on this route, especially if you are in a high-sided vehicle or riding a motorcycle. ^TV pic.twitter.com/dnwiWGJvKJ — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) August 8, 2021

Meanwhile, snow warnings have been issued for both islands - with the heaviest snow expected in parts of northern Canterbury and southern Marlborough above 200m, and central and southern parts of the North Island.

The snow was likely to disrupt travel, damage trees and powerlines, and cause stress to livestock.

Snow is falling on a number of alpine passes and more is on the way, possibly to as low as sea level in some parts. It was sleeting and trying to snow on Christchurch's Port Hills at about 12pm.

Snow is blanketing the Crown Range as well as the Porters, Lewis and Burkes passes and is reportedly falling across most of Canterbury above 200-300m.

A heavy snow warning has been issued for Taihape (from 11pm), the Tararua and Remutaka ranges (from 8pm) and Marlborough south of Seddon and Canterbury north of the Rakaia River (until 9pm).

Strong wind warnings were in place for Southern and eastern parts of the Wairarapa, including the coastal Tararua District (from 8pm) and Wellington (from 4pm).