South Auckland violence: Four hurt, one needs surgery

Police officers speak with members of the Rebels Motorcycle Club in South Auckland. Photo / Supplied

Police are investigating after violence in Ōtāhuhu yesterday left four people hurt, one needing surgery.

Emergency services were called to Fort Richard Rd near the intersection of Great South Rd in South Auckland just before 1.30pm.

Locals reported seeing dozens of Rebels gang members at the scene and the Herald was told one person was stabbed.

Police at the scene where four people were injured, one seriously, on Fort Richard Rd in Ōtāhuhu. Photo / Supplied

But police today said the violence was not linked to gang conflicts, such as the recent Rebels-King Cobras turf war.

"We have established that this was not a random incident, but is unconnected to recent gang tensions in the area," Detective Inspector Chris Barry of Counties Manukau Police said.

He said four people were injured.

"Three were treated for superficial injuries and have been discharged, and one remains in Auckland Hospital in a stable condition having undergone surgery yesterday," Barry said.

The investigation was continuing today, with police interviewing witnesses and collecting and reviewing CCTV footage.

Police seen speaking with members of the Rebels motorcycle gang in Ōtāhuhu. Photo / Supplied

"Although no arrests have been made at this time, Police are making every effort to identify the offenders and hold them to account," he added.

A local resident yesterday reported seeing 50 to 60 gang members on motorbikes.

The resident said they closed all their curtains and windows and locked the doors at home.