Police responding to gang incident in Auckland, one person seriously injured

Police officers speak with members of the Rebels New Zealand motorcycle gang in Ōtāhuhu. Photo / Supplied

At least one person has been seriously injured in an incident thought to involve gang members in South Auckland.

Police and emergency services were called to Fort Richard Rd near the intersection of Great South Rd, in Ōtāhuhu, just before 1.30pm.

At least one person suffered serious injuries, a police spokeswoman confirmed. Another person has minor injuries.

Police at the scene of a disorder incident where two people were injured - one seriously - on Fort Richard Rd in Ōtāhuhu. Photo / Supplied

The Herald understands one of the injured pair was stabbed and the incident is gang-related.

A witness at the scene described seeing several police vehicles and ambulances.

Police seen speaking with members of the Rebels motorcycle gang in Ōtāhuhu today. Photo / Supplied

"There are about 50 to 60 gang members on motorbikes and parked up in their vehicles," they said.

Police officers wearing gloves could be seen picking up pieces of clothing on Fort Richard Rd.

'It's scary' - resident

A resident on a nearby street, who asked not to be named, said he had counted about 50 gang members on bikes and large vehicles descending upon the area from about 8.30am.

Dozens of men can be seen wearing black with jackets with "Rebels New Zealand" patches on the back.

Members of the Rebels gang spotted in Ōtāhuhu not far from where two people were injured in an incident. Photo / Supplied

"There are still heaps of gang members here now," he said, just before 3pm.

"One of my flatmates called the police. It's scary."

The resident said they had closed all the curtains, windows and locked the doors of their home out of fear.

They said several police officers arrived after their call this morning and they saw two or three people being handcuffed and arrested.