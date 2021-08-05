'Extremely concerned': Auckland woman's home hit by bullets

Police are investigating firearms incidents in Auckland's Takanini and Manurewa overnight. Photo / 123rf

A bullet was shot through the window of a Takanini home overnight while young children slept inside - while a Manurewa resident is "extremely lucky" not to have been hurt by bullets that entered her home during another unrelated Auckland shooting.

Police were called to reports of gunfire in Finlayson Ave, Manurewa at 10.47pm and on arrival found two homes and a vehicle that were significantly damaged.

Detective Inspector Chris Barry no one was injured but a woman in her 60s who lived in the front property was extremely lucky not to be hit by the bullets that entered her house.

Barry said a person who lives at the second property is associated with the Rebels gang.

"Police are in the early stages of our investigation but we are not ruling out that this matter is linked to the tensions between the Rebels and King Cobras gangs."

Police are "extremely concerned" the violence could've seriously injured - or worse - innocent community members, he said.

"Police will not tolerate this."

Police would be actively targetting members of these gangs while sending a "strong message" that if they want to continue carrying out these dangerous and reckless crimes they would be held to account, he said.

"I am extremely concerned at what has occurred overnight and we will have a team of detectives working on this investigation."

Barry said police believed there had been at least 12 incidents since May 7 involving tensions between the Rebels and King Cobras. No one had been injured.

"However what last night's incident shows us is that organised crime groups have an extreme disregard for the safety of our community."

Police were ensuring the woman was being well-supported and were working with the victims of the other properties and hoping that they would assist police with inquiries, he said.

Last night's other shooting happened on Station Rd, Takanini.

Police do not have any evidence suggesting it is linked to the King Cobras Vs Rebels gang tension.

A man woken about 2.30am to loud noises got up to investigate and saw a man outside holding a firearm. He called 111 immediately, a police spokesperson said.

The man was with a group of people not known to the victim.

Police found a single bullet hole through a window and other windows had been smashed. A vehicle on the property was damaged.

"This was an extremely frightening incident for the victim who also had young children asleep in the address."

Anyone with information could contact police on 105 or anonymously on 0800 555 111.