Spy: From Olympic medals to wedding bells

A gold medal romance for Michael Buck and Lisa Carrington.

Weddings and engagements are plentiful for our Olympic gold and silver-winning wāhine toa of rowing and paddling.

Kerri Gowler, who won gold in the rowing women's pair with Grace Prendergast, and silver with her younger sister Jackie Gowler in the rowing women's eight, became engaged to Tyna Williams on New Year's day this year.

Kerri posted photos with Williams, a forestry services owner/operator, with the couple toasting the news with champagne in Martinborough.

The Gowler sisters, along with another of the rowing eights' silver medallists Lucy Spoors, were bridesmaids at the wedding of former top rower Georgia Perry and pro-cyclist Alex Heaney at Lake Tarawera in February.

A champagne result for Tyna Williams and Kerri Gowler.

Fellow rowing eight silver medallist, Kelsey Bevan, got engaged in Cambridge late last November to Gerard Campbell, also toasting the moment with champagne.

Single sculls rowing gold-medal-winner Emma Twigg, was one of the first to congratulate Bevan on Instagram.

"OMG yusssss girl!!! Congrats guys."

Kelsey Bevan and Gerard Campbell celebrating their engagement.

Early last year, Twigg, married former Wellington cricketer Charlotte Mizzi, in a beautiful ceremony at Black Barn Vineyards in Hawke's Bay, where Spoors was again a bridesmaid.

"My beautiful Char, she's changed my philosophy on life," Twigg told reporters after winning gold last weekend.

Still on the water, but this time paddling, the golden girl of the Tokyo Olympics Lisa Carrington's fiancé gave the touching moment of the day.

Speaking from Auckland's Olympic Fanzone, Carrington's fiancé Michael Buck said he felt immensely happy for Carrington when she won her third consecutive K1 200m gold medal.

"Immense relief and happiness for Lisa. When I saw her paddling down at the start I just felt a sense of comfort," Buck told NewstalkZB.

The pair became engaged in March with Carrington posting a picture on Instagram celebrating the occasion at Ōhope Beach in the eastern Bay of Plenty.

Carrington's second gold medal came within hours. This time in the K2 500m with 29-year-old Caitlin Regal, who will no doubt be giving Carrington wedding tips — she married partner Nick in a ceremony at the waterfall on Piha Beach in January.

Nick and Caitlin Regal enjoyed a waterfall wedding at Piha.

The icing on the cake came on Thursday, when Carrington blitzed the final of the K1 500 to win her third Tokyo gold and the sixth of her career, making her New Zealand's greatest ever Olympian.