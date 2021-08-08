Covid 19 coronavirus: 5 new cases in MIQ none in the community, 1 historical

Covid-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins and Director-General of Health Ashley Bloomfield. There five new cases in MIQ today. Photo / File

There are five new cases of Covid-19 in managed isolation and one historical case.

The Ministry of Health has just released its latest Covid-19 update.

It says there are no new cases in the community to report since the last update on Friday.

Five new cases have been recorded in recent returnees and one historical case, all in MIQ.

"The historical case was not reported in November last year as it was thought to have been recorded overseas. It has since been determined that it was not recorded overseas, so the case has now been added New Zealand's Covid-19 tally for last year."

The number of active cases in New Zealand is 32 and the total number of confirmed cases is 2530.

Since January 1, 2021, there have been 114 historical cases, out of a total of 712 cases. The seven-day rolling average of new cases detected at the border is two.

Today's five cases had all returned via Singapore. One had travelled from Malaysia while the full travel history was yet to be obtained from the four others.

The historical case had traveled from USA on November 26.

Vaccination roll-out update

More than 2.18 million doses of the Covid vaccine have been administered to date. Of these, 1.37m are first doses and more than 816,000 are second doses.

‌

More than 121,700 Mâori have received their first vaccination. Of these, around 76,000 have also had their second vaccinations.

More than 82,700 doses have been administered to Pacific peoples. Of these, around 51,000 have also received their second doses.

Yesterday a total of 36,248 doses were administered, including 27,382 first doses and 8862 second doses.

Update on Covid-19 case in hospital

There is currently one Covid-19 positive patient in metro-Auckland DHB hospitals.

The previously reported UN worker from Fiji remains in Middlemore Hospital in ICU.

The Covid-19 positive patient that was transferred from the Jet Park to Auckland City Hospital on Thursday has since been discharged back to the quarantine facility.

There are appropriate isolation and infection prevention and control plans in place at all the metro-DHB hospitals to accommodate these patients – our hospitals remain safe for patients, visitors and staff.

Returnees from Australia

South east Queensland remains in lockdown and the ministry reminds anyone who returned from Queensland on return flights last week to keep checking locations Queensland Health website and monitor for any Covid symptoms.

"If people have been at a location of interest at the relevant time, they should immediately isolate at home or appropriate accommodation and call Healthline on 0800 358 5453 for advice on testing. New locations of interest have also been added for Victoria and Western Australia."

Premier of Victoria, Daniel Andrews. People who arrived in New Zealand from VIC, in the seven days prior to the suspension of the bubble, will now be managed by their local Health Unit. Photo / Getty

Contact tracing staff have also identified 2995 people who returned on managed flights from Victoria between July 25 and 30 and have been required under a section 70 notice to isolate until a negative day 3 test.

Of those 2817 have so far returned a negative test; six have returned overseas and don't need to be followed up; and 91 have been granted a clinical exemption.

People who arrived in New Zealand from Victoria, in the seven days prior to the suspension of trans-Tasman bubble, who had not yet provided a negative Covid-19 test will now be managed by their local Public Health Unit. Public health officials have assessed the risk to the community associated with this group to be low.

Mattina update

The Mattina remains in quarantine at a secure berth in Bluff.

As of Sunday morning, 13 of the original 21 mariners remain on board the vessel.

On Saturday, five mariners were released after 14 days in managed isolation. These mariners have consistently returned negative Covid-19 test results.

One mariner, who was transferred off the boat at a later date, remains in a managed isolation facility in Christchurch.

Two further mariners, who both required hospital care, are in Southern DHB-arranged accommodation where their health can continue to be monitored and treated.

"Every possible public health precaution is being taken to care for the mariners in a way that provides the health care they need, and keeps health workers, port workers and the community safe."

Testing

The total number of Covid-19 tests processed by laboratories to date is 2,523,643.

On Friday, 5273 tests were processed across New Zealand and yesterday, 5010 tests were processed.

The seven-day rolling average is 5623.

For all testing locations nationwide visit the Healthpoint website.

NZ Covid Tracer

NZ Covid Tracer now has 2,911,790 registered users.

Poster scans have reached 319,537,492 and users have created 12,546,482 manual diary entries.

There have been 1,143,233 scans in the past 48 hours to midday yesterday.