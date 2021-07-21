Fatal Te Puna Quarry Park digger crash: Operator was volunteer and stalwart supporter

Fire, police and ambulances services attended the scene at Te Puna Quarry Park on Wednesday afternoon. Photo / George Novak

The 50-year-old man who died after a digger crash at Te Puna Quarry Park had been a volunteer and supporter at the park for many years.

Police were notified of the crash at 12.35pm yesterday.

In an earlier statement, a police spokesperson said the digger driver was critically injured and taken to Tauranga Hospital but sadly died a short time later.

Police and WorkSafe are currently investigating the exact cause of the crash.

Te Puna Quarry Park Society Inc president Shona Purves said the digger driver, who was working in the quarry, had been a volunteer, friend and stalwart supporter for many years.

"It's an absolute tragedy for the man's family, all our volunteers and everyone else concerned with the park. Yesterday was a very hard day for everyone involved.

"Trying to sleep last night was very difficult, and our heartfelt condolences go out to the man's family."

Shona Purves (left) with Mary Parkinson in the butterfly garden at Te Puna Quarry Park in 2009. Photo / NZME

Purves said in the 12 years she had been involved with the park, the deceased had always done the excavating work inside the park.

Until the police, WorkSafe and Western Bay of Plenty officials had completed their inquiries, she would not comment further about the crash itself.

Purves also said, out of respect for the man's family, she would also not comment further about the digger driver until his name was officially released.

A police spokeswoman was not prepared to release the name on Thursday morning.

Western Bay of Plenty District Council announced on their Facebook page on Wednesday afternoon the park would be closed until further notice.

Run by volunteers, the old quarry is full of different garden scapes. Photo / NZME

This morning, council chief executive John Holyoake said he was deeply saddened by the incident.

"While the details of the accident remain unclear council will co-operate with all investigations.

"Our deepest sympathies are with the operator's family at this terrible time."

Local kaumatua blessed the site late Wednesday and Te Puna Quarry Park will remain closed until the digger had been removed from the Park, Holyoake said.

Support had also been offered to Te Puna Quarry Park Society members who were on-site at the time, he confirmed.

Western Bay of Plenty District Councils chief executive John Holyoake. Photo / George Novak

The Te Puna Quarry Park land is currently owned by the Department of Conservation with control and management vested to council.

The council has a management agreement with the Te Puna Quarry Park Society for the day-to-day operations and management.

The park, founded in 1995, was opened to the public in 1997 after being transformed from an old quarry into a major horticulture and floriculture tourism destination in the Western Bay of Plenty.

Covering about 32 hectares, it has many walking tracks through a variety of garden scapes. The park was a quarry in operation from 1911 to 1970 but is now run by a group of volunteers.