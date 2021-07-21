Te Puna Quarry Rd: Man, 50, dies after digger crash

A fire truck on Te Puna Quarry Rd this afternoon.

A 50-year-old man has died following a digger crash in the western Bay of Plenty, police say.

Police were notified of the crash at 12.35pm after reports a digger had gone down a mountain on Te Puna Quarry Rd in Minden.

The man was critically injured and was transported to hospital but died shortly after.

Inquiries into the circumstances are ongoing and WorkSafe has been notified, a police spokesperson said.

Te Puna Quarry Park is closed.

A St John spokesman earlier said one person was taken to Tauranga Hospital in a critical condition by road ambulance. Two ambulances, a rapid response vehicle and a helicopter had been sent to the scene.

The police spokeswoman said a winch was required to uplift the patient.

Te Puna Quarry Park volunteers had closed the gates to the park to ensure no other visitors could enter.

The volunteer described it as a "serious accident".

A Fire and Emergency NZ spokeswoman confirmed fire crews were called to the scene to help with "extracting a patient."

An incident control unit had also been at the scene.