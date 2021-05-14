Fatal crash: One dead after car and motorbike crash in Ōpōtiki

Police said the motorbike rider died at the scene. Photo / File

One person is dead after a crash in the Bay of Plenty town of Ōpōtiki involving a motorbike and a car.

Police said the crash happened at the intersection of Bridge St and Goring St around 5.50pm on Friday.

"The motorbike rider was critically injured and medical attention was provided, however they sadly died at the scene," police said in a statement.

The Serious Crash Unit has been notified and an investigation into the circumstances is underway.

The intersection was closed while the scene examination was under way.