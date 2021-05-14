Two people injured, one seriously, in Ōtāne crash

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a car crashed into a ditch in Otane, CHB. Photo / NZME

14 May, 2021 03:38 AM Quick Read

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a car crashed into a ditch in Otane, CHB. Photo / NZME

Two people have been injured, one seriously, after a car crashed into a ditch in Ōtāne, Central Hawke's Bay.

Emergency services were called to the crash on Elsthorpe Rd about 3.20pm on Friday.

Police said a car crashed into a ditch.

A police spokeswoman said one person has sustained serious injuries, while another sustained moderate injuries.

A rescue helicopter is en route to the scene.

A St John Ambulance spokeswoman said one ambulance is on scene.

MORE TO COME