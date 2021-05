Emergency services were called to the intersection of Paterson and River Rds. Photo / Google

One person is reportedly seriously injured after a van and motorcycle collided in Horsham Downs, Waikato, this afternoon.

Emergency services were called to the intersection of River Rd and Paterson Rd shortly after 12.30pm.

A rapid response unit and an ambulance were sent at 12.39, St John confirmed.

The road is closed and diversions are in place at River Rd and Horotiu Bridge Rd and at River Rd and Kay Rd.

Drivers are advised to avoid the area.

- More to come