Alleged driver of crashed Mercedes with number plate 'SOBADD' arrested

The Mercedes Benz allegedly crashed into the back of a white sedan before spinning 360 degrees and colliding with traffic. Photo / Supplied

The driver of a Mercedes Benz with the number plate "SOBADD" allegedly seen erratically weaving in and out of traffic on an Auckland motorway before crashing has been charged.

Police sought witnesses after the white 2011 Mercedes Benz E63 was believed to be travelling at high-speed on the Northwestern Motorway between the Lincoln Rd on-ramp and Hobsonville Rd off-ramp on Saturday night.

After taking the Hobsonville Rd off-ramp it allegedly crashed into the back of a white sedan before spinning 360 degrees and colliding with traffic.

A photo provided by police shows the rear wheel of the car came off.

The driver and passengers then allegedly ran from the scene, making their way down Hobsonville Rd towards Westgate Shopping Centre.

Police say the driver of the sedan is "extremely fortunate" they were not injured because of the speed of the collision. Damage to the car was extensive.

Police have charged a 35-year-old man in relation to this incident, a spokesperson told the Herald.

He has been charged in relation to refusing to give a blood specimen and resisting police.

He is currently before the Waitākere District Court and is next due to appear on May 24.

Police still want to hear from any witnesses to the incident. They can call 105 and quote the file number 210509/2750.