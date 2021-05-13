Auckland State Highway 16 near Kaukapakapa closed after serious crash

A serious crash has closed a section of SH16 this morning. Image / NZTA

A serious crash has closed a section of SH16 this morning. Image / NZTA

A crash on State Highway 16 near Kaukapakapa has closed the road this morning.

The New Zealand Transport Agency is warning motorists to avoid area or delay their journey after a crash on the Twin Coast Discovery Highway just south of Makarau Rd.

SH16 Makarau- 7:05AM

A crash is blocking all lanes on #SH16 just south of Makarau Rd. Avoid the area or be prepared for delays. Follow directions of emergency services on-site. More here: https://t.co/5kGPm6unla ^AA pic.twitter.com/PKPgH0h5n1 — Waka Kotahi NZTA Auckland & Northland (@WakaKotahiAkNth) May 13, 2021

The agency said both lanes of the road were blocked after the incident which happened at 6.50am.

The highway was closed between Makarau Rd and Kahikatea Flat Rd.

It said for motorists travelling between Kaukapakapa and Wellsford to use State Highway 1 or follow emergency service directions.