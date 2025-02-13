The 100km/h road – at the heart of the town’s wine tourism industry and the scene of the fatal crash – was among a handful of roads the Wairarapa Wine Group argued should be dropped to 50km/h, in a submission to the council seven years ago.
The submission also called for a cycle and pedestrian lane along Pūruatanga Rd, and wanted the council to seek funding from Tourism New Zealand and the Government to make it happen.
Among the road safety demands was the request for additional signage to boost awareness among the community and visitors – “this needs to be in place by September 2018”.