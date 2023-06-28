Martinborough, in South Wairarapa, will be affected by the rates rises. Photo / Supplied.

Martinborough, in South Wairarapa, will be affected by the rates rises. Photo / Supplied.

South Wairarapa District Council has voted for one of the biggest rates rises in New Zealand this year.

The council today voted for a rates hike of 19.8 per cent. The vote means total rates for the district have gone up by more than 50 per cent in the past three years. In 2021, the council unexpectedly increased rates by 29 per cent.

The vote to pass the annual plan and rates resolution was not unanimous, with three councillors voting against the motion.

Councillor Aidan Ellims said he was voting against partly because of the impact on rural ratepayers, and partly because more savings had not been found.

“I believe we had a real opportunity to reduce the rates for both rural and urban by approximately eight and a half per cent if we had used the Better Off [central government] funding,” he said.

Ellims said 60 per cent of the submissions received in the consultation process had been in favour of increasing spending on the rural roading reserve.

“We chose not to do that.

“We have not signalled anywhere to our rural ratepayers that they will be getting any increase of service.”

Ellims said the council had previously discussed intergenerational projects like roading and infrastructure.

“We have to take a long term view to roading and infrastructure otherwise our communities can’t thrive,” he said.

Councillor Pip Maynard supported Ellims.

“We have listened to our rural ratepayers, of who in the Martinborough ward we have a lot,” she said

“We have genuine concerns with regard to that.”

Maynard said not applying the Better Off funding for the Martinborough wastewater treatment plant and Greytown was of concern.

“We are missing out on an opportunity,” she said.

Councillor Aaron Woodcock also voted against the motion.

“I’m not happy where we’ve got to for our ratepayers,” he said.

“I have had many ratepayers tell me that they can’t pay these rates, and they won’t be because they just can’t afford it.”

The total amount of rates collected by the district council will increase by 19.8 per cent, higher than the Long-Term Plan forecast of 3.19 per cent.

The council has a rates calculator on their website to assist households in estimating their property rates.

Public Interest Journalism funded through NZ On Air