Fatal Central Hawke's Bay quad bike crash latest in "devastating" trend

Federated Farmers Hawkes Bay president Jim Galloway thinks more might be able to be done to prevent quad bike accidents. Photo / Warren Buckland

The Central Hawke's Bay farming community is in mourning again after a fatal quad bike crash on a farm in Omakere on Saturday.

A man went out on the bike in the morning and failed to return, with his body being located shortly before 10pm.

Federated Farmers Hawkes Bay president Jim Galloway said the fatal accident was a huge loss for not only the immediate family, but the whole farming community.

"Usually they're well known because it's a small community, it affects a lot of people," he said, added it was 'devastating' that there have been so many of these accidents in the region lately.

"We've caught more than our fair share."

Last weekend Samara Windle died when a farm vehicle rolled near Waipukurau, and farmer Harry Delautour died last September when his quad bike rolled in Flemington, Central Hawke's Bay.

Galloway said there tended to be multiple variables in quad bike accidents.

"The biggest thing is concentrate on your driving rather than on anything else," he said.

"There are some safety improvements you can make. ACC are subsidising roll bars or protection devices, they perhaps need to be looked at more."

Galloway added that training courses are available and done well, and maybe refreshers could be mandated every so many years.

According to rural insurer FMG, almost 20 per cent of their quad bike accidents claims happen when the rider is not on the bike.

Nearly 20 per cent of FMG's quad bike accidents claims happen when the rider is performing another task while riding, like spraying or moving stock.

The Omakere accident has been referred to the Coroner to investigate.