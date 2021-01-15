Napier fire: BP service station in Bay View badly damaged by blaze

The BP in Main North Rd in Bay View was badly damaged in the fire. Photo / Supplied

A BP service station in Napier has been badly damaged by fire tonight.

Emergency services responded to the blaze at the Main North Rd service station in Bay View about 9.30pm.

Witnesses who posted footage of the fire on social media said they could hear several explosions.

It appears the forecourt roof has been left in tatters.

Some nearby residents had to evacuate their homes, but police said just after 11pm that they could return.

"However, residents are advised to keep their doors and windows shut overnight."

Police were still speaking to witnesses tonight and making inquiries to determine the circumstances surrounding the fire.

Flames could be seen leaping from the service station. Photo / Supplied

Cordons had been put in place and the road was expected to be closed for several hours.

"The public is advised to avoid the area at this time," police said.