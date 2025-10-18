Shirley Orchard with her late partner Neville Thomson, who was killed by his friend Abel Wira's dogs in 2022. Wira was found guilty of Thomson's manslaughter in August.
The partner of a Far North man killed by his friend’s dogs hopes others will learn from the “complacency” that led to his death – including her own decision not to report an earlier attack in which she was the victim.
It was a mistake she’d never make again, ShirleyOrchard told the Herald as she urged others to learn from the death of her long-time partner Neville Thomson.
The Panguru grandfather was mauled to death by a pack of his friend Abel Wira’s dogs in August 2022, leading to a jury finding Wira guilty of manslaughter in August – the first conviction of its kind in New Zealand.
However, while her partner of 17 years was a victim, he wasn’t an innocent one, Shirley Orchard said.
The Auckland-based grandmother was on the phone to Thomson when the attack occurred, describing the sound of his final moments as resembling a pack of hyenas attacking, followed by a silence that would never be broken, but which also initially gave Orchard hope Thomson had survived.
“Cognitive dissonance” is how Orchard described her initial feeling Thomson had escaped harm, despite what she’d heard over the phone.
The couple were in a romantic relationship for more than a decade and a half, mostly long-distance after meeting at a mutual friend’s house in Waiuku, she said.
“Sadly, Neville’s complacency led to ... his own demise, leaving his family traumatised and devastated.
“The dog saw a stranger that morning as Neville had shaved off his beard the previous evening. But this could have been the fate of any unsuspecting visitor.”
She’d been one herself after Thomson previously asked her to “come outside and meet Abel’s lovely dogs”.
“I was attacked by one and noticed the others rushing over to join in. Abel intervened and I ran into the house. I was shocked but unharmed, as the dog got a mouthful of my baggy jeans, not me.”
She was furious after a boarder told her he’d also been attacked by the dogs, and felt both Thomson and Wira had “blatant disregard” for the safety of anyone visiting the property – including children encouraged to feed fish in an outside pond despite the caravan the dogs lived in with Wira not being secure.
“The caravan door had no working handle, opened outwards and [was] tied with a shoelace, or was propped closed with a stump of wood. It was a disaster waiting to happen.”
“I didn’t report it as I wasn’t injured, but I refused to be anywhere near those dogs from then on. Neville and [his boarder] did not report when those dogs attacked them.
“Later it became apparent there were more victims, all friends of Abel’s. None of them reported it. Abel himself suffered a serious attack requiring hospital treatment. He certainly didn’t report it. Did the hospital staff report it? I don’t know.”
Evidence heard in court during Wira’s trial also revealed the dogs, which he kept confined in a caravan and sometimes unfed for days, had also mauled the ears off a neighbour’s pig.
Orchard said she’d since read there’d been a 40% increase in dog incidents reported to ACC since 2015, and that Dog Safe Workplace director Jo Clough this year said fewer than 20% of dog bites are reported.
She would never again fail to report an instance of dangerous dogs, and she encouraged others to take the same approach.
“We need to do better, otherwise we are complicit. While it’s hard to call out and hold irresponsible dog owners to account, especially families and friends, we need to be brave and speak out.