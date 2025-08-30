Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Dog attack victim Neville Thomson’s children speak after Abel Wira’s manslaughter verdict

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
7 mins to read

Nataria Moore with her father, Neville Thomson, who died in a dog attack in Panguru in August 2022.

Nataria Moore with her father, Neville Thomson, who died in a dog attack in Panguru in August 2022.

Despite his being mauled to death by a pack of dogs, Neville Thomson’s family say it’s highly unlikely he’d lay any blame with the hungry animals who took his life.

“For dad, knowing who he was, in the spirit world, he would have been saying, ‘don’t

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save