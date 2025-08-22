Advertisement
Updated

Whangārei court hears closing arguments in deadly Panguru dog attack trial

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Abel Wira appears at the High Court at Whangārei during his trial. He is accused of the manslaughter of Neville Thomson (inset) in August 2022.

Jurors have been asked to consider whether a makeshift kennel in a caravan was enough to contain a pack of hungry and aggressive dogs that mauled a man to death.

“That caravan was completely inappropriate for dogs of that nature,” the Crown said in closing

