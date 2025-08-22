Thomson was home alone and on the phone to his partner when the pack of dogs, which were allegedly barricaded in the caravan and had not been fed for two days, got out and mauled him to death.
Thomson’s partner Shirley Orchard gave evidence about what she heard in the background while talking to Thomson on the phone before he was attacked.
“The barking all started up and got louder and that was when I heard him shout out, ‘get out, get the f*** out’. Then the noise escalated from the dogs and I never heard another sound out of him,” she said.
Police conducted a welfare check more than three hours later and discovered Thomson had died from blood loss by multiple dog bites.
Three witnesses have given evidence on their encounters with the dogs, all describing them as aggressive.
Former Far North District Council animal management officer Stephen Eriksen told the court that when he arrived at the scene on August 4, the adult dogs were confined in a ute and appeared highly agitated, while the puppies were scattered throughout the property.
Eriksen said he was carrying one dog when he heard a commotion as the rest escaped out of a rear window of the ute.
“We’d broken into their space, their den, they went absolutely ballistic.
“There just seemed to be dogs coming out of everywhere.”
The council uplifted a 2-year-old boxer cross (Man), a 4-year-old female American bulldog (Bubba), a 5-year-old male American bulldog (Sonny) and 17 pups aged between 2 weeks old and 4 months.
One dog (Lovely) escaped into the bush and two of Thomson’s dogs were located inside the house.
Much of the trial has centred on how Wira used to secure the caravan, with a shoelace and a block of wood, as well as statements from Orchard.
Orchard testified that, based on her familiarity with the property’s layout, she believed Thomson had walked around the side of the house – prompting the dogs to spot him and break free from the caravan.
The defence chose not to present or call any witnesses, but Arthur Fairley outlined their position during his closing address to the jury today.
He argued the Crown’s case relied heavily on inferences drawn from Orchard’s statements, noting that in her initial police interview she claimed to have heard someone shout, “Get the f*** out of there”.
He argued the dogs had a known history of aggression and should have been properly restrained – either locked up, chained, or muzzled.
“If you’re going to keep animals this dangerous, then take the measures I’ve just described. Secure them properly.”
The Crown and defence urged the jury to consider whether Wira had taken reasonable precautions with his dogs and to reach a verdict beyond a reasonable doubt.
The jury is expected to retire to deliberate on Monday.
Shannon Pitman is a Whangārei-based reporter for Open Justice covering courts in the Te Tai Tokerau region. She is of Ngāpuhi/ Ngāti Pūkenga descent and has worked in digital media for the past five years. She joined NZME in 2023.