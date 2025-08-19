Abel Wira is on trial in the High Court at Whangārei, accused of the manslaughter of Neville Thomson (inset) in August 2022.
A pack of dogs that mauled a man to death had a reputation for lunging at visitors, attacking livestock and even allegedly turned on their owner – resulting in him needing a trip to the emergency department.
Despite their history, Abel Wira kept at least 21 dogs confined to acaravan on Neville Thomson’s property – until the morning they allegedly broke free and fatally mauled the man he called his brother.
Now the 61-year-old is on trial in the High Court at Whangārei on charges of manslaughter and owning a dog that caused injury or death.
On day two of the trial the jury heard from Wira’s friend Daniel Knopp, who said he’d come across the pack at least six times.
Burkhart gave evidence the dogs had mauled her pig’s ears on one occasion.
The trial continues before Justice Andrew Becroft.
