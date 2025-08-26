Advertisement
Far North man Abel Wira found guilty of manslaughter after dogs maul Neville Thomson to death

Shannon Pitman
By
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
5 mins to read

Abel Wira has been on trial at the High Court at Whangārei for the manslaughter of Neville Thomson (inset) in August 2022.

A jury has found a man guilty of manslaughter after his dogs fatally mauled his friend to death – the first conviction of its kind in New Zealand.

Over the past week, the jury has had the task of deciding whether Abel Wira, 61, was guilty of either being the

