Abel Wira jailed for 3.5 years for first dog‑attack manslaughter in NZ

Shannon Pitman
Open Justice multimedia journalist, Whangārei·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Nataria Moore with her father Neville Thomson who died in a dog attack in Panguru in August 2022. Photo / supplied

In a historic first for New Zealand’s justice system, a man has been jailed for manslaughter after his aggressive dogs fatally attacked Neville Thomson.

The sentence marks a turning point in how the law can hold dog owners accountable - and comes with a plea from the man’s grieving children

