“The world around me paused and I felt like the oxygen had been sucked out of the world,” she said.
Moore recalled the regular late-night text chats she would have with her father, while his son Tama said his father would give you the shirt off his back “just because you liked it”.
“I hate the way in which he was taken, it’s left so many unanswered questions,” Tama said.
“I miss my dad so much but I’ve got to keep on keeping on. As my dad used to say, ‘there’s no rest for the wicked’.”
Dog owners must do better
In reading their victim impact statements, the family took the opportunity to send a message to dog owners in New Zealand to do better.
“I’m deeply concerned since his passing there have been other tragic incidents, including Elizabeth Whittaker in the Far North and Timothy Tu’uaki Rolleston-Bryan. Others have lost their lives in similar circumstances and I take this moment to acknowledge their lives,” Moore said.
Moore said she wanted to honour her dad’s life by pushing for meaningful change.
“I urge the authorities to take this opportunity to strengthen regulations and ensure that dog owners are held accountable for the care and control of their animals.”
Aggressive, uncontrollable, dangerous
In 2022, Wira came to house sit Thomson’s home in Panguru while the latter was in the South Island and brought with him 23 dogs: six adults and 17 puppies.
When Thomson returned, Wira stayed on with his pets, which he kept confined in a caravan, sometimes unfed for days.
“The relevance of all of that is you have apparently lived outside the normal expectations of the law. Your treatment of dogs is one such example of your deliberately adopted lifestyle.”
Wira was sentenced to three years and six months’ imprisonment.
