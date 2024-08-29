Family ‘heartbroken’ as hunt for man missing in Manukau Harbour continues

In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, former Green MP Darleen Tana heads to court, concerns over Health NZ job cuts and Paralympics under way in Paris.

By Melanie Earley of RNZ

The family of a man missing in Auckland’s Manukau Harbour after his boat capsized say they are “heartbroken” as the search continues for a third day.

The search began on Tuesday evening, when police received a distress call just before 6pm saying a person was missing in the water near Puketutu Island.

A second person, believed to be a nephew of the missing man, was able to swim back to shore and raise the alarm.

The boat was towed back to shore by Coastguard on Tuesday night.