Family ‘heartbroken’ as hunt for man missing in Manukau Harbour continues

By Melanie Earley of RNZ
The family of a man missing in Auckland’s Manukau Harbour after his boat capsized say they are “heartbroken” as the search continues for a third day.
The search began on Tuesday evening, when police received a distress call just before 6pm saying a person was missing in the water near Puketutu Island.
A second person, believed to be a nephew of the missing man, was able to swim back to shore and raise the alarm.
The boat was towed back to shore by Coastguard on Tuesday night.