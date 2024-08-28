Police divers called in for missing Auckland boatie in Manukau Harbour

“The Papakura crew joined Titirangi Coastguard, Auckland Airport hovercraft and the Westpac Rescue Waikato helicopter as they searched for four hours to locate a missing person. Unfortunately, our emergency services were unsuccessful and they were stood down late last night,” he said.
“I am profoundly sorry to the family of the missing person. I thank our first responders for their efforts, our community thanks you all.”
On Tuesday night, a Coastguard spokeswoman said water conditions were “challenging due to swell and darkness”.
The alert was raised with police after the pair got into trouble just before 6pm.
Three Coastguard vessels were on the water searching, including Coastguard Titirangi and Coastguard Papakura. The Herald understands the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also involved.
The search was concentrated near Auckland Airport but went as far as the Manukau Heads and the eastern bays such as Laingholm.
Auckland International Airport’s hovercraft was also on the water.
Police said they were called to the harbour at 5.50pm on Tuesday. A spokeswoman confirmed one person had been found safe and did not need medical attention.