Police divers called in for missing Auckland boatie in Manukau Harbour

Jaime Lyth
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read
Police divers have been called in as the search continues for a man who has been missing in the Manukau Harbour for two days.

The man has not been seen since late Tuesday afternoon when the small vessel he was on sank.

A survivor of the boat which capsized raised the alarm that someone was missing after a treacherous swim to shore in large swells.

The boat was towed back to shore on Tuesday evening but, despite ongoing efforts, the man has remained unaccounted for.

The Police National Dive Squad will be deployed to the area today, and further aerial searches will be conducted by the police Eagle helicopter at low tide.

Iwi have been advised and a rāhui has been put in place covering much of the area for at least seven days.

Land Search and Rescue staff have been on Puketutu Island, searching its coastline and interiors for the missing man, while Coastguard vessels have been searching the water surrounding the island.

On social media, Auckland Manurewa-Papakura ward councillor Daniel Newman expressed his gratitude to the Papakura Coastguard volunteers who searched.

“The Papakura crew joined Titirangi Coastguard, Auckland Airport hovercraft and the Westpac Rescue Waikato helicopter as they searched for four hours to locate a missing person. Unfortunately, our emergency services were unsuccessful and they were stood down late last night,” he said.

“I am profoundly sorry to the family of the missing person. I thank our first responders for their efforts, our community thanks you all.”

On Tuesday night, a Coastguard spokeswoman said water conditions were “challenging due to swell and darkness”.

The search will resume this morning after being called off last night.
The alert was raised with police after the pair got into trouble just before 6pm.

Three Coastguard vessels were on the water searching, including Coastguard Titirangi and Coastguard Papakura. The Herald understands the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also involved.

The search was concentrated near Auckland Airport but went as far as the Manukau Heads and the eastern bays such as Laingholm.

The Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was circling the Manukau Harbour in Auckland looking for a missing boatie on Tuesday evening. Photo / Flightradar24
Auckland International Airport’s hovercraft was also on the water.

Police said they were called to the harbour at 5.50pm on Tuesday. A spokeswoman confirmed one person had been found safe and did not need medical attention.

Coastguard battled large swells and darkness to try to find the missing boatie in the Manukau Harbour before the search was suspended.
