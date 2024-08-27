In today's headlines with Wilhelmina Shrimpton, SH1 reopens after fatal crash, Uber ruling benefits all drivers and PM heads to Tonga.

Emergency services are searching for a missing boatie on the Manukau Harbour in Auckland this evening.

A Coastguard spokeswoman told the Herald conditions on the water “are challenging due to swell and darkness”.

The alert was raised with police after two boaties got into trouble just before 6pm. One swam ashore but the other remained missing, the spokeswoman said.

Three Coastguard vessels were on the water searching, including from Coastguard Titirangi and Coastguard Papakura. The Herald understands the Waikato Westpac Rescue Helicopter was also involved.