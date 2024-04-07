Voyager 2023 media awards
Can your kids spot fake news? The classroom programme coming to NZ schools

11 minutes to read
Alex Spence
By
Alex Spence

Specialist Journalist

An Australian journalist created a classroom programme that teaches kids how to avoid the harms of online misinformation and disinformation. He tells Alex Spence he is now bringing it to New Zealand primary schools.

