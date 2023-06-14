Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Business
Updated

Google, New Zealand media firms announce major new deals to help fund journalism

Shayne Currie
By
4 mins to read
Google has signed new deals with eight New Zealand media companies. Photo / AP

Google has signed new deals with eight New Zealand media companies. Photo / AP

Some of New Zealand’s biggest media firms - and several smaller ones - will receive a windfall from Google to help them invest in journalism and their businesses under imminent new deals.

A source told

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Business