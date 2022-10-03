Wayde Moore Fboy Island NZ. Photo / Supplied

An F Boy Island contestant is speaking out about his beleaguered cast mate who faced a court charge over an incident with Wellington woman.

The man, speaking anonymously as contestants are asked not to talk to media, said he and others on the show did not condone their fellow star's behaviour.

"Everything has a repercussion, and you know, you should pay for anything you do."

Last week TVNZ learned contestant Wayde Moore, 26, had appeared in court last year charged with suffocating a woman. He admitted to police he lured to his home because she was drunk and he hoped to have sex with her.

Moore then covered her mouth and nose to keep her quiet when she called for help. He was found not guilty of the charge of suffocation.

While his fellow contestant was conscious of Moore's mental health at this time, he said this situation was something that could help "push the world" into realising "certain things" aren't okay.

The man said he was a "strong believer" in respecting women and given how recently the incident occurred, the woman's age and her level of intoxication, he had lost some respect for Moore.

"None of us boys, and TVNZ and all of us, condone any, all of these actions that have occurred with Wayde.

"Women, and guys as well, anyone should always have respect and consent."

Although during filming the man said he had enjoyed interacting with Moore and said he was "funny", he acknowledged he had only known Moore briefly.

The contestant said yesterday's news about Moore's background had came as a shock, but Moore did not get far in the programme and didn't have much impact on the show.

The man told the Herald he was happy with how TVNZ was handling the situation - announcing that Moore would be edited out of the series - and he was glad the show is still being broadcast.

"I didn't take the time off for nothing, I want it to happen.

"It's only one person out of 20 dudes and [I] definitely think it's still going to be entertaining."

When questioned about public criticism of the show's premise, he claimed it was "just how it is" in the world.

"There's no sexual involvements, there's nothing like that. It's just funny and it's not to be taken too seriously."

The term F Boy is slang for "f*** boy", a term for men who never intend a sexual encounter to involve a relationship or act as if entitled to sexual encounters.

Today TVNZ confirmed Moore would be edited out of the show and the show's release party would be delayed.

The young woman, who was 19 at the time, told the Herald today she was happy TVNZ listened and is removing him.

"He does not deserve to be publicly positively put out there."

Moore was found not guilty of the charge of suffocation but copped a broadside from district court judge Noel Sainsbury who said his behaviour in targeting a drunk and vulnerable woman was "deeply inappropriate and disrespectful".

The not guilty verdict came after Judge Sainsbury said the 2018 law required it be proved that Moore intended to restrict her breathing. Court documents show he testified he had covered her mouth and nose to keep her quiet. He faced no other charges.

Moore previously told the Herald he was upset at the time because his parents were separating, he had lost his job because of Covid-19 and was "really drunk" that day.

"I was needing someone because I was emotionally unstable at the time."

Moore said the experience motivated him to go on the show.

"I was going on there to show people can be better and this is me trying to be better."

He rejected claims he had tried to suffocate the woman, saying he was trying to keep her quiet.

Moore said he did not mention the case to Warner Bros because he had not been convicted. His criminal record check produced a clean slate.

The Herald interviewed Moore's flatmates present that night. The first claims he intervened when he heard the woman screaming "no" repeatedly, first loudly then "like screaming through a pillow".

"It was a very loud muffled noise. I could hear her saying 'help, help, help, help'."

Read the full story from the Herald on Sunday here.