Christchurch eye surgeon Ian Dallison was jailed for attempting to murder his landlord. Photo / Supplied
The prominent eye surgeon and partner of a District Court judge jailed for attempting to murder his landlord said “rationality had gone out the window” at the time and “things became a blur” after he pointed his Ruger semiautomatic pistol at the man.
Ian Dallison, 66, was jailed for six years and 10 months after pleading guilty to one charge of attempting to murder Alberto Ceccarelli and one of wounding the man’s wife, Antje Schmidt, 52, with intent to commit grievous bodily harm.
After the August 2022 incident, Dallison, who is in a relationship with District Court Judge Jane Farish, refused to tell police why he launched the attack on Ceccarelli, then 75.
It was revealed at sentencing that Dallision had sold the Merivale property where his practice was located to Ceccarelli after the Christchurch earthquake.
After it was redeveloped, Dallison took on a long-term commercial lease.
Later that day he went to Ceccarelli’s home and tried to kill him.
Dallison became eligible for parole this month and appeared before the board yesterday.
At the hearing he spoke for the first time about his offending.
Stuff reported Dallison told the board he’d “just given up” amid a “perfect storm”.
“It seemed like there was no future,” he said.
Dallison said as the day went on he got “wound up”.
“I think the thing that finally triggered me is something as simple as I received an invoice from a taxidermist for some work I was having done and I thought how am I going to pay this,” Stuff reported him saying at the hearing.
He admitted he wanted to “confont” Ceccarelli but “didn’t have any particular plan” as to what he would do or say when he arrived.
The court heard Dallison parked near Ceccarelli’s property, armed himself, walked into the property and fired a shot at the man as he sat at a dining room table.