Exclusive: More explicit rumours about Tory Whanau – this time from Auckland councillor Maurice Williamson

David Fisher
By
Senior writer·NZ Herald·
6 mins to read

Wellington mayor Tory Whanau focus of former MP's sexual gossip.

Sexualised gossip and rumour about Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau goes beyond the tawdry email circulated by Wellington mayoral hopeful Ray Chung. David Fisher reports.

Warning: Disturbing content

Video has emerged of Auckland councillor Maurice Williamson discussing a sexual rumour involving Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau.

The recording of Williamson,

