By Jessie Curran of RNZ

A large bushfire in Port Waikato has forced home evacuations, with numbers yet to be confirmed.

Fire and Emergency New Zealand was called to the Maunsell Rd, Waikato, scene at 1.40pm on Monday.

The blaze continues to burn through layers of vegetation.

Northern Communication Centre shift manager Josh Pennefather said the fire was “spreading rapidly”.