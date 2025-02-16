”The fire was contained to the apartment of origin”.
The building’s tenants are overseen by community housing provider Te Toi Mahana.
The agency said it was coordinating closely with emergency services and assisting with their response.
“Our team are providing support to affected tenants and a temporary relief station is being set up at the Central Park Community Room. We are continuing to monitor the situation and to provide support to those involved.”
Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said it was heartbreaking to face another fire just two years after the devastating tragedy at Loafers Lodge.
“As the current situation is still unfolding, our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of residents. We are working closely with emergency services and will provide all necessary support to those affected.”