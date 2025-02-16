There is a strong smell of smoke.

In a statement at 4.15pm, Fire and Emergency New Zealand said firefighters had extinguished a fire on the third floor of the apartment block.

Fire and Emergency assistant commander Matt Franklin said multiple 111 calls were received and the apartment was fully involved in fire when the first crews arrived shortly after 2.30pm.

“We responded swiftly and in numbers, extinguished the fire and conducted a full search of the building. Fortunately, no-one was home in the apartment,” he said.

Firefighters attending a blaze at the Pukehinau Flats on Brooklyn Road in Wellington's Aro Valley. Photo / Ethan Manera

There is smoke on all levels and firefighters have been ventilating the building.

Six fire trucks, one aerial appliance (ladder truck), a command unit and operational support vehicles attended.

Specialist fire investigators have begun work to establish the origin and cause of the fire.

Road closures remain in place and people are asked to avoid the area.

Earlier, Franklin told media firefighters were working to clear the building of smoke.

”We have searched all the floors and all tenants have been evacuated,” he said.

Franklin said they weren’t aware of the cause at this stage but fire investigators would be attending the scene.

”At this stage, we have completed a primary search of the building and everyone is accounted for, but we will be going floor by floor just making sure.”

He said no one had been treated by ambulance as far as he knew.

”The fire was contained to the apartment of origin”.

The building’s tenants are overseen by community housing provider Te Toi Mahana.

The agency said it was coordinating closely with emergency services and assisting with their response.

“Our team are providing support to affected tenants and a temporary relief station is being set up at the Central Park Community Room. We are continuing to monitor the situation and to provide support to those involved.”

Wellington Mayor Tory Whanau said it was heartbreaking to face another fire just two years after the devastating tragedy at Loafers Lodge.

“As the current situation is still unfolding, our immediate priority is the safety and well-being of residents. We are working closely with emergency services and will provide all necessary support to those affected.”

Police said they responding to a report of a building fire on Brooklyn Rd, but directed further queries to Fire and Emergency.

