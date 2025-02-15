Hurunui high country, of which Island Hills is a part, is close to the Hanmer tourist route of State Highway 7. Photo / Thomas Bywater

Access to Herald Premium articles require a Premium subscription. Subscribe now to listen.

Hurunui high country, of which Island Hills is a part, is close to the Hanmer tourist route of State Highway 7. Photo / Thomas Bywater

People have been evacuated from their homes in a rural area of North Canterbury where fire crews are battling an uncontained bush fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said reports of the Island Hills fire on State Highway 7 first came in at 2.30pm today.

“Crews are working to contain a large vegetation fire.

“We believe the fire is heading towards structures and plantations of trees, but crews are working to protect those areas and limit any damage possible.”

All houses in the area have been evacuated.