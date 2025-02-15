Advertisement
North Canterbury bush fire prompts evacuations, closes State Highway 7

Jaime Lyth
By
Multimedia Journalist·NZ Herald·
2 mins to read

Hurunui high country, of which Island Hills is a part, is close to the Hanmer tourist route of State Highway 7. Photo / Thomas Bywater

People have been evacuated from their homes in a rural area of North Canterbury where fire crews are battling an uncontained bush fire.

A Fire and Emergency New Zealand spokesman said reports of the Island Hills fire on State Highway 7 first came in at 2.30pm today.

“Crews are working to contain a large vegetation fire.

“We believe the fire is heading towards structures and plantations of trees, but crews are working to protect those areas and limit any damage possible.”

All houses in the area have been evacuated.

The fire currently covers 800sq m and is not contained, the spokesman said.

Nine helicopters, eight fire trucks and 35 firefighters were battling the rural blaze as of 3.50pm.

“There are road closures in the area, so we advise the public to keep clear of the area while we carry out the operation,” he said.

Crews from Hanmer Springs, Culverden, Springs Junction and Waiau fire stations are attending the bush fire.

NZTA advised motorists that SH7 was closed near Hope River Bridge in Island Hills at 3.30pm.

“Due to a fire on both sides of the highway, take extra care when travelling through the area and follow the directions of any emergency services on-site,” NZTA said.

